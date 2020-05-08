5/8/20: Sun Gives way to Clouds Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Friday! We will see a cooler afternoon today with highs back into the low to mid 50’s. However, clouds will increase through the day and the chance for rain will increase by late afternoon early evening.

Clouds will begin to increase by this afternoon well ahead of our next, fast moving, storm system which is set to move through this evening, however it will be out of here by Saturday morning.

Our storm system in now in the middle of the country. This will ride along the cold front that moved through last night with a few showers and spread plenty of moisture across the Capital Region.

Initially this will begin as mainly rain, especially in the Valley’s, locations over 1,000 to 1,500 feet will have the best chance to see some snow mixing in. However, as we go through the evening and early overnight period, many of us, even in the valley’s will change to a period of snow.

Futurecast not showing this very well, however, as the intensity of the precipitation increases and we continue to develop a northerly wind, colder air will be moving in, dropping our temperatures into the low to mid 30’s and changing over the rain to snow.

When all is said and done, the best chance at actual accumulating snow will be in the higher elevations above 1,000 feet. However, the valley’s have the chance for minor accumulations, mainly on the grassy surfaces, would not be surprised if many right in the Albany area receive a slushy coating to an inch of snow.

The storm system clears out for Saturday, however, we will remain mostly cloudy with passing snow showers and very windy conditions. Winds will gust between 35 and 45 mph through Saturday afternoon and evening which will give us wind chill temperatures only in the low to mid 30’s!

We remain rather cool through the rest of the weekend, a bit milder, mid to upper 50’s for Mother’s Day with some sunshine. It looks like this pattern finally starts to break by the end of next week as temperatures look to warm back into the mid to upper 60’s! Have a great day! -Rob