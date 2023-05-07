Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

It certainly was another beautiful afternoon with highs in the mid 70s, clouds were a touch slower moving in than anticipated so we got a bit warmer than expected. Overnight tonight showers and even a few periods of rain will be moving in, but they get out of here before Monday morning and we are expecting more sunshine and seasonably mild temperatures to continue!

Low pressure tracking to our south overnight will bring a period of showers and perhaps a brief time of steadier rain overnight. This will likely be moving out of the area by 3 or 4 am and we are expecting dry conditions to start Monday. However, with the leftover moisture, watch for patchy fog.

A very large area of high pressure in Central Canada will be heading towards us for Monday and this will essentially be setting up shop in the northeast for a few days. This means seasonably mild days with seasonable cool nights.

Monday morning will likely begin with a few clouds and patchy fog. However this fog will quickly burn off and temperatures will start rather mild with many in the 40s and low 50s.

Drier air from the north quickly takes hold into the afternoon and skies will turn partly to mostly sunny. With the sunshine we expect temperatures to warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday night another storm system will be passing to our south into Tuesday. Thanks to high pressure this storm will remain far enough to the south and things have actually trended a touch sunnier for Tuesday afternoon. Expect more clouds to the south but we all should remain dry, unless your travels take you to New York City or areas further to the south. Temperatures will be seasonably cool with highs for most in the mid 60s.

We keep the sunshine into Wednesday, temperatures warm a touch into the upper 60s and low 70s. Few more clouds expected for Thursday with things warming up quite a bit with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A weak cold front will try to move through on Friday, this means a few more clouds and the chance for a shower or perhaps a rumble of thunder into Friday afternoon and evening. Mother’s Day weekend is looking great, both days with partly sunny skies and temperatures mild in the mid 70s! Have a great week! -Rob