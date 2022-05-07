Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10) – We were stuck in the clouds today as a big storm system continues to spin to our south and big high pressure slowly moves in from the north. The high pressure to the north should push closer for Mother’s Day which will bring a return to sunshine through the day, and then a warming trend into next week.

High pressure will continue to move southward overnight tonight. This will lead to gradual clearing skies from north to south and will allow for temperatures to fall into the 30s for most with a few upper 20s to the north. Patchy frost will be possible north.





Because high pressure is moving south, it will force the clouds and rain further south from the big storm that is just missing us. With more sunshine in the forecast for Sunday, temperatures will also be a bit warmer than today with most making it into the low 60s.





There may end up being a few clouds left over, especially south and east of Albany, this would keep temperatures a touch cooler in the upper 50s to near 60. It will remain a touch breezy at times with winds out of the east northeast at 8-16 mph. A big upper-level ridge of high pressure will continue to develop and move eastward over the next few days. This will provide plenty of sunshine, but also warmer temperatures, especially by the middle of next week when it could feel like the middle of summer.

Because of this ridge of high pressure developing we will not be seeing much in the way of precipitation over the next 7-10 days. However, as we get into the early parts of the third week of May this pattern may begin to break down, this would open the door for the possibility of showers and perhaps thunderstorms as this pattern begins to readjust heading into the second half of the month. Have a great Mother’s Day! -Rob