The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control for the start of the day, so expect nothing but sun this morning! High temperatures range from upper 60’s in the higher terrain to low 70’s in the valleys.

But this afternoon, we’ll see the skies cloud up. By the evening, showers will likely move in from the west, picking up in steadiness after sundown.

Not to worry, it’s not another extended rainy stretch by any means – rain tapers off well before daybreak Monday. Morning low temperatures upper 40’s to right around 50.

More sun Monday afternoon, so another stellar forecast. Highs in the low to mid 70’s for most of us!

Tuesday looks cooler & unsettled, with highs in the mid 60’s. Clouds around, and a few showers possible to the south.

Brighter again Wednesday, with temperatures recovering quickly – back to the 70’s by Thursday… almost 80 by Friday!