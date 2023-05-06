Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a beautiful afternoon today! Plenty of sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the 60s and low 70s! This is how May should feel, we will likely see much of the same for Sunday with an increase in cloud cover through the afternoon ahead of a little rain or showers for Sunday night.

A lot of the showers moving through the Great Lakes region is going to be drying up as it runs into a large area of high pressure. However, the clouds associated with the showers will likely make it to the Capital Region as Sunday progresses. Area of low pressure to the west will drop south of the area for Sunday evening and overnight which will likely bring showers for late Sunday night.

High pressure in Central Canada will be dropping southward after the passage of this weak disturbance. This will bring in nicer weather again for Monday with more sunshine and temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday looks to start great and for the most part will be another pretty nice afternoon, however, clouds will be on the increase into the afternoon and early evening. Most guidance keeps us dry during the daytime hours, but there could be a stray shower or two by Sunday evening, especially to the west. Temperatures will be similar to today with highs in the low 70s.

Showers move through Sunday night, but temperatures will remain on the mild side with overnight lows only falling into the upper 40s and low 50s.

This disturbance moves out pretty quickly before high pressure moves back in for Monday. We may start with some clouds and fog, but skies should turn partly sunny and temperatures will bounce into the low 70s into the afternoon.

More clouds for Tuesday with the chance of a shower south of Albany. This will keep temperatures in the 60s to near 70 for most, so slightly cooler. Skies turn partly to mostly sunny for Wednesday, highs will warm right back into the low 70s. With more sunshine for Thursday and Friday we expect highs to warm into the mid to upper 70s, with overnight lows in the 50s. There is the slight chance for a shower on Friday, but most look to stay dry as of right now, remaining mild again for Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Have a great night! -Rob