The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed:



Happy Friday! For many of us in the Albany area and to the south, clouds will prevent us from getting quite as warm today. Expect highs in the low 60’s.

Rounds of showers and sprinkles could develop in the Catskills and Mid-Hudson Valley during the late morning and early afternoon. The Capital District will likely stay dry. Meanwhile, the Adirondacks and North Country will have sun and could wind up a couple degrees warmer!

The showers south of the Capital District will back off this evening, but clouds will remain. That will keep places like Kingston and Hudson a little more mild overnight – lows around 50!

Saturday looks like a cooler one, with highs only in the upper 50’s and limited sunshine again for points south of Albany. Expect a bit of a breeze out of the east throughout the course of the day.

Sunday could feature a frosty start – in the mid 30’s for the Capital District, and perhaps below freezing in the hills and the mountains! Not to worry, the afternoon will bring low 60’s and a good amount of sun. Lovely weather for Mother’s Day!

We’ve got one more chilly start lined up for Monday morning, but after that temperatures are off to the races. Highs will cruise into the upper 60’s that afternoon, then into the 70’s for Tuesday and Wednesday. By Thursday, we’ll soar to around 80! Be sure to get out and enjoy that early taste of summer!