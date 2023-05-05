The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

An “in-between” forecast day today – still caught between a couple areas of low pressure, so expect at least partly cloudy skies and a couple sprinkles here and there. But on the whole, rain chances are lower than in days past. High pressure building in from the Ohio Valley will bring more consistently dry weather starting this weekend.

Temps warm from the 40’s this morning to right around 60 this afternoon. Pop up showers are most likely in the hills and mountains, though quite a few of us will dodge the raindrops and stay dry.

Tonight, gradually clearing skies after midnight. Temps fall to around 40 in the valleys, though low to mid 30’s are expected in the higher terrain. Up north in the Adirondacks, patchy frost is not out of the question.

Beautiful for Saturday, with temps steadily warming to around 70 for a high in the valleys. Even this hills will cruise to the upper 60’s. Most importantly, it’s dry! Finally! Get out and enjoy!

Sunday is another stunner, at least compared to the rainy stretch we’ve been through. Highs upper 60’s with sun early. Even with more clouds late, we stay dry – and we’re not complaining about it, either!

Monday’s the warmest of the bunch, with highs mid 70’s. Clouds for Tuesday, with showers possible to the south. Upper 60’s to round out the forecast.