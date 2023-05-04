The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

Lingering low pressure left us with another unsettled day – certainly not a washout, but there were showers around.

That made it the 6th rainy day in a row. Believe it or not, that’s not terribly uncommon. The last 6 day streak of precipitation was in March of this year. The last time we had a 7 day stretch was 2018. The longest ever was 15 days back in 2002 and 2003! So it could always be worse…

Tonight, showers taper off and there could be a few breaks in the clouds by daybreak. Low temperatures in the low 40’s.

More sun on Friday, with only a slight chance for pop up afternoon showers. Raindrops are more likely in the hills and mountains.

Highs will be able to reach the low 60’s in the valleys. Slightly cooler in the higher terrain – mid to upper 50’s.

This weekend, we tap into some high pressure moving in from the Ohio river valley. That sets up a run of (finally) dry days!

Saturday, just a few afternoon clouds. High temperatures mid to upper 60’s. Feeling more like May for sure!

Sunday looks similar, but with more clouds late in the day. Mid 70’s on Monday! Then, clouds and showers (especially south) knocks us back to the upper 60’s for Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are quiet with similar temps. More 70’s for the following Friday and into next weekend!