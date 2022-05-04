The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Matt Mackie and Jill Szwed:

A system moving through our area will bring on and off showers for much of the day. Limited sunshine will prevent us from getting too warm, with highs running below average – only in the mid 50’s.

Rain will be the most widespread during the morning commute. While the showery activity will thin out a little bit after midday, scattered showers will persist for some into the afternoon and evening.

Tonight, rain will be ending and high pressure will be moving in from the west. Expect lows in the 40’s with gradually clearing skies. Rain chances stay low for much of the week ahead!

We’ll also have some spectacular temperatures to go along with our dry time tomorrow. Expect highs right around 70 for Albany and the surrounding towns. Some in the Mid-Hudson could be a touch warmer. Meanwhile, The Catskills, Berkshires, and Green Mountains will see highs in the upper 60’s. Expect mid 60’s in the Adirondacks.

Friday should be dry, but with more cloud cover for those south of Albany. Temperatures will range from mid 40’s in the morning to mid 60’s later on.

The weekend is looking nice as well, albeit a bit cooler on Saturday – highs will be only in the low 60’s. Sunday’s looking pleasant for Mother’s Day. After a cool start – in the upper 30’s – highs will cruise to the upper 60’s. To start next work week, we’ll be living it up with sun and 70’s! Enjoy!