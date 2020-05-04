5/4/20: Cloudy & Cooler Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Monday! The warmth and bright sunny skies unfortunately are gone for today, we will return to clouds and a few scattered showers this afternoon with cooler temperatures.

A cold front to our north will be passing the region early this afternoon. This will increase the winds late in the day and it will also bring falling temperatures through the day as well. For the first half of the day temperatures will hold steady in the mid to upper 50’s before falling into the low 50’s by later this afternoon and evening.

We may start with some sunshine this morning before we become mostly cloudy this afternoon. There will be a few breaks of sunshine through the afternoon, but along with that we will even see the threat for a few scattered rain showers.

Tonight, high pressure will begin to build in behind the cold front, this will provide a drying trend and we will see clearing skies through the night with a return to partly sunny skies for Tuesday.

Cooler than normal temperatures will be the theme for the remainder of the week a Canadian high pressure continues to build in. That will move out by the middle of the week and we will see a return to cloudy skies for the end of the week with highs in the upper 40’s to mid 50’s. Along with this cooler air we will be seeing a push of moisture, especially Friday night into Saturday, this will bring the threat for rain showers and even a few snow showers especially in the higher elevations. Cooler for Mother’s Day weekend, but right now Mother’s Day is looking partly sunny with highs in the upper 50’s. Have a great day! -Rob