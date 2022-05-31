Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:

Tied a record this afternoon in Albany with the official high reaching 92 degrees. This is the 3rd 90 degree day for the year so far. Quite a big change coming in for Wednesday with rain, a few storms and much cooler temperatures.

Back door cold front is slowly moving west this evening, this will bring a shift in the winds which will cool us down overnight close to 60 by Wednesday morning. We can’t rule out a shower or two overnight, especially north and east into Southern Vermont, Western Berkshires and Southern Adirondacks.

This front will continue to push southwestward overnight bringing a cooler more stable airmass with it. A cold front to our west will be pushing east through Wednesday afternoon. These two features will provide showers through the afternoon along with a few thunderstorms. The highest threat area for severe weather tomorrow will be confined mainly south and west of Albany.

Starting dry for Wednesday morning with even a few breaks of sunshine with temperatures likely in the upper 50s to low 60s.

We will see rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms through the day, the first batch of which will likely move in from the northwest by late morning and early afternoon.

After that passes we will likely see some dry time before another cluster of showers and storms moves in from the west ahead of the cold front. But again, the heaviest of these storms will likely miss the Capital Region just to the south and the west, portions of the Catskills and lower Hudson Valley may have a few stronger storms into Wednesday evening.

High pressure briefly builds in as we go into Thursday with partly sunny skies for the first part of the day. We will likely see clouds increase through the afternoon and evening and we can’t rule out a few showers by evening, more so overnight Thursday into Friday morning.

Showers will be likely for the first part of Friday before we get some clearing in the afternoon. Turning breezy for Saturday with temperatures over the weekend in the low 70s. Have a great week and stay dry tomorrow! -Cap & Rob