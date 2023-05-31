The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Temps run warmer this afternoon, with highs in the mid 80’s for most. Smoke from Canadian wildfires overhead, not an air quality concern – but skies will be hazy for many of us as a result.

Even hotter, with low 90’s for Thursday and Friday. Late in the day Friday, a couple showers and storms are possible. They’d bring some relief from the heat.

Cooler and rather unsettled going into the weekend. Temperatures are back to seasonable levels, in the mid 70’s for the most part with a few more clouds and shower chances.