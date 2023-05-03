The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

An area of low pressure drifting through the northeast has kept us cloudy and showery for some time now, and Wednesday was no exception. Whitehall led the way in terms of rainfall totals – just over a third of an inch as of writing. Albany’s total stood at 0.16″

The low drifts towards the southeast tonight, and showers will taper off by daybreak Thursday. Temperatures will drop into the low 40’s for the Capital District.

We’re still cloudy that morning, with scattered showers redeveloping after lunchtime. High temperatures peak in the mid to upper 50’s.

Friday is a step in the right direction – still a chance for a few showers, but they will be few and far between. More breaks of sun between the clouds help us to highs in the low 60’s.

But then we tap into some high pressure moving in from the west, setting up a spectacular weekend and beyond. Highs around 70 with dry conditions and partly sunny skies for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

More clouds, but mainly dry for Tuesday. Even with less sun, we’re still in the low 70’s. Brighter, but cooler for Wednesday. Still – nobody’s complaining about mid 60’s and sun after the run of we weather we’re stuck in now!