5/3/20: Summer-Like Warmth to end the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Sunday! Another very warm afternoon is expected across the Capital Region for today with many in the low to mid 70’s and some of us may flirt with 80!

A weak disturbance continues to cross the region this morning. Behind this system milder air will remain with us and it will be a bit breezy from time to time this afternoon with gusts close to 25 to 30 mph.

Another partly to at times mostly sunny afternoon today will help those temperatures soar into the 70’s… However, a strong cold front will move through tonight and will usher in much cooler air from Southern Canada for Monday as temperatures will fall back into the upper 50’s for Monday afternoon.

We are going to be going back to a “cooler” pattern for the upcoming week with highs back into the upper 50’s and low 60’s… However, compared to yesterday the week as a whole is looking MUCH drier with chances for sunshine for most of the week. The Climate Prediction Center is still hinting at cooler than normal temperatures through the middle of May, the center of that chill will be centered over the Great Lakes.

It appears that a BIG cool down will be coming for next weekend. Highs right now for both Saturday and Sunday of next weekend look to be in the upper 40’s to near 50! This chilly air will also come with the chance for rain AND snow showers! Get out and enjoy the warmth and sunshine while we have it for today! Have a great day! -Rob