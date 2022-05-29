Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A beautiful day for Sunday, we saw plenty of sunshine, a light breeze and temperatures close to 80 with low levels of humidity. We will start to get a more summer-like feel for Memorial Day as temperatures climb towards 90 degrees with a slight increase in humidity levels.

High pressure will begin to reorient itself overnight tonight and into the day on Monday, this will begin to develop a southwesterly flow of wind which will help to boost our temperatures into Monday afternoon. This will also allow humidity levels to increase, although I believe they will remain rather manageable for Monday afternoon.





Monday will feature partly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90 with moderate levels of humidity. We can’t totally rule out a stray shower or two especially north of Albany, however, this threat will be very limited, not expecting widespread showers at this time.





Tuesday will be the hot one of this current stretch of very warm weather, temperatures will warm into the low 90s for many with higher levels of humidity we do expect heat index temperatures to approach the mid 90s. Just a reminder to take plenty of breaks if you need to be outside and of course remember to stay hydrated! Similar to Monday we cannot rule out a stray shower in the afternoon, however, that coverage should remain rather limited.





This pattern will likely begin to break down on Wednesday. A cold front approaching from the west will likely bring showers and storms, although the timing of those storms is still in question. If it comes through late afternoon into the evening, temperatures will likely be higher than currently forecast and the storms will have a chance to intensify. However, if it comes through earlier, temperatures would be slightly cooler and we would have a lower severe threat. Currently, Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the area in a 15% chance for severe storms on Wednesday for this reason we will continue to monitor the trends.





Behind this feature we will turn less humid for the end of the week with temperatures a little more seasonable for early June with temperatures in the 70s heading into next weekend. Have a great week and stay cool for Memorial Day! -Rob