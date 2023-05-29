The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

We were downright toasty yesterday! Sunday afternoon saw Albany hit 90 for the first time this year. Only 3 degrees shy of the record for the day!

A weak cold front slipping through the northeast will bring a little relief from the heat. With high pressure sticking around in its wake, we still have plenty of sun and we’ll keep the summery feel around…

But highs will only wind up in the low 80’s for those in the valleys. The mountains will likely peak in the upper 70’s. Give the A/C a bit of a break!

Tonight, cool but not overly cold. Mid to upper 40’s for most under mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow looks similar, with a ton of sun but highs only around 80 and with low humidity. All thigs considered, it’ll be a great weather day… if only we could keep the holiday weekend going!

Temperatures surge again mid-to-late week, culminating in a high of 91 for Thursday! Friday could feature a few hit or miss showers and/or thunderstorms.

Temps get knocked back down to around the 80 degree mark for the weekend… no cold snaps in sight!