The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We hope you enjoyed the cool start this morning! Many had a few clouds around. Some in the Adirondacks, Catskills, and Berkshires even had patches of dense fog.

But as the morning goes on, we will see the fog rapidly dissipate. Lots of sunshine from here on out, so temperatures will go from comfortably cool to pleasantly warm. Most will peak in the upper 70s to right around 80 today, with low levels of humidity.

Tonight, winds shift. They’ll be light, but they’ll begin blowing from the south. That will keep us milder, with lows only around 60 by Monday morning. The warmer start gives way to a much warmer afternoon, with highs in the upper 80s for most. Thankfully, the humidity will stay at a manageable level – so while it will certainly feel summery for the Memorial Day holiday, it won’t feel too uncomfortable.

Tuesday is a different story. The combination of heat and humidity could lead to an oppressive feel at times. Highs will be around 90, but with the mugginess factored in some will feel like the mid to upper 90s in terms of “feels like” temps.

Showers and storms return for Wednesday, keeping us a bit cooler – in the low 80s. Humidity drops back off for Thursday and Friday, though a few showers could remain in the mix.

Next weekend will start off in spectacular fashion! Expect a comfortable cool start with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine to go along with it. Enjoy!