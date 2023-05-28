The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure still in control across the Northeast today! That means more sun and even warmer high temperatures. It will also keep the clouds and showers down towards Maryland from advancing much further towards us.

The warmth builds quickly with all the sunshine, and we’ll ultimately peak in the upper 80’s in Albany and surrounding towns. Perhaps a bit cooler – but still in the 80’s – across the higher terrain.

We cool off nicely tonight with mostly clear skies and light winds – but because we’re coming off such a warm afternoon, it’ll likely remain a little more mild than the past couple nights. Expect upper 40’s in the Adirondacks to mid 50’s in the Capital District.

Tomorrow will feature slightly cooler temperatures – though for most of us it’ll still feel plenty summery for the big Memorial Day holiday. Upper 70’s in the hills of New England to low 80’s across much of New York. A few more clouds are possible south of I-90.

Tuesday looks similar, the the heat really surges for the rest of the abbreviated work week. Upper 80’s on Wednesday and around 90 on Thursday with humidity bubbling up.

Friday brings just a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms, but it is by no means a washout. Then temps get knocked back to highs near 80 to kick off next weekend.