Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A seasonably warm afternoon across the Capital Region with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and light winds. Temperatures warmed into the upper 70s and low 80s, we will likely be 5 to 10 degrees warmer for Sunday.

Big ridge of high pressure is keeping the northeast and Great Lakes Region high and dry and progressively warmer for the next day or so. An area of low pressure along the southeast coast is slowly moving inland. This will not impact us thanks to high pressure, but areas in the Carolinas are challenging record low high temperatures with the cool and rain flow from the Ocean.

We are going to be watching a cold front to the north. This will eventually act as a backdoor cold front and drop in from the northeast on Monday. This will bring just slightly cooler temperatures to the area for Monday afternoon and Tuesday, still warm though, with most in the 70s to near 80.

Nothing but sunshine expected once again for Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will be quick to warm in the morning and will be surging into the mid 80s by the late afternoon and evening. There could be a few clouds late in the day, mainly south, but we should enjoy a fair amount of sunshine otherwise.

The cold front slips through Sunday night and into Monday morning. No rain is expected with this front as it will be just a shift in the wind direction that will bring us the slightly cooler temperatures for Monday.

While we will still see a decent amount of sunshine for Memorial Day, there will likely be a few more clouds present during the afternoon. Temperatures will still be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

We return to mostly sunny skies for Tuesday afternoon with temperatures still in the upper 70s and low 80s. Humidity looks to remain rather low with this warmth, so enjoy it if you can! We turn hot for Wednesday with a slight increase in humidity, the humidity sticks around for Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. We take a little step back for Friday as a cold front moves in, still warm and a bit humid with the chance of a shower or storm into the afternoon. We dry out and cool down for the start of next weekend with highs back near 80. Have a great night! -Rob