The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure over the Great Lakes firmly in control, and serving as the driving force behind our weather this Memorial Day Weekend.

While it’s around, we’ll have a series of dry, mainly sunny days with warmth and heat building. Highs are up to the 80 degree mark today in Albany, with upper 70’s most everywhere else.

Tonight’s not quite as cool either, with lows ranging from upper 40’s in the higher terrain to low 50’s in the valleys.

Tomorrow, temps are off to the races! More sun & light winds, so we’re all the way into the mid or upper 80’s for Sunday highs.

A touch cooler as a dry cold front drops down towards us on Memorial Day and the following Tuesday – even then, it’s still summery with highs in the low 80’s.

The heat comes roaring back by the end of the 7 day forecast. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday all feature highs upper 80’s to around 90, this time with a little extra humidity. Just a chance for shower or thunderstorm on Friday – otherwise, staying dry for the most part this week.