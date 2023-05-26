The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

After another chilly start, with temps in the 30’s and 40’s, we are back to near-seasonable temperatures this afternoon. Expect a mix of sun & clouds, with highs low 70’s for the valleys and upper 60’s for the hills.

Tonight is still on the cool side, but perhaps a little less frosty. Light & variable winds, mostly clear skies, and lows upper 30’s to mid 40’s by Saturday morning.

The warmth kicks in just in time for the big Memorial Day weekend. Highs near 80 for Albany and surrounding towns, with dry conditions again and a mix of sun and clouds overhead.

Sunday and the holiday Monday re even warmer, with highs in the mid 80’s! Expect at least a couple more clouds around for Memorial Day as a weak front drops in from the north. That’ll knock temperatures down a few degrees for Tuesday – but still low 80’s and staying dry.

Heat surges again for Wednesday and Thursday, with highs approaching the 90 degree mark and a bit of humidity creeping in.