5/26/20: Summer Pays the Capital Region a Visit Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Tuesday! We will be warming up rather quickly this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 80’s with a few locations flirting with 90 before the day is through.

Humidity will also be building in as well as we are expecting dewpoint temperatures to climb into the mid 60’s, remember, anytime it is over 60 degrees it begins to feel uncomfortable. A warm front will push north this morning which will open up the doors to the hot and humid weather this afternoon.

Aside from a few clouds we do expect to see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Tonight into Wednesday we will be fully in the warm sector so a very warm and a bit muggy night is expected for tonight. Another hot day for Wednesday with perhaps a few popup showers or thunderstorms in the hot and humid air.

Another warm day on Thursday with highs into the low to mid 80’s with a better chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Warmer for Friday ahead of a warm front, this will increase the risk for a few of those showers and thunderstorms on Friday afternoon. Much cooler air is expected for the coming weekend but a more comfortable feel will be accompanied with that air mass as temperatures will be in the upper 60’s and low 70’s through early next week. Have a great day and stay cool! -Rob