The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

For this time of year, it was a pretty cool day! Behind last night’s cold front, temperatures fell quickly into this morning. Albany got down to 41 degrees, but check out morning low temps up north at some of the Adirondack lakes that will be hot spots this summer… many below freezing, with Piseco Lake dipping down to 29!

Should be another cool one tonight, with temps running almost exactly as cool by early Friday morning – freezing in the mountains to around 40 in the valleys.

The National Weather Service in Albany has issued a Frost Advisory from 1 AM through 8 AM Friday for the areas highlighted in the map below. Bring sensitive potted plants inside. If you’ve got the garden going, you can water before going to bed tonight and/or cover plants with a bedsheet or light tarp. The extra humidity and insulation can make a difference!

There is a storm system swirling over eastern Canada that could send a few clouds to parts of our region tomorrow, mainly north and east of Albany. Aside from that, a quiet day with a good amount of sun.

Temps should be at least a bit warmer tomorrow afternoon. Highs will range from the upper 60’s in the hills & mountains to low 70’s in the valleys.

Even warmer for Memorial Day weekend, with temps surging to the mid 80’s on both Sunday and the holiday Monday.

For the tail end of the three day stretch, we are watching for something called a “backdoor” cold front – so names because it comes from the northeast, rather than the west (the usual storm track)

We should stay dry, but with a few more clouds around. Temps take a bit of a hit going into Tuesday – but not by much! Forecast highs are still low 80’s.

Back to the mid 80’s Wednesday, and close to 90 on Thursday with a bit more humidity expected. A downright toasty feel!

Next Friday appears to be the next solid chance for rain, with a couple showers and thunderstorms around. Temperatures fall back to the 80’s, then the 70’s for the following weekend.