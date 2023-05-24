The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

Showers and a few downpours around this evening as a strong cold front barrels through the News10 region.

Under some of the heaviest rain, totals were impressive. Some localized 0.5-1″ reports, especially in southern Rensselaer County.

Behind the front, we tap into some very cool air surging in from up north. Temperatures fall quickly through the night, and should dip below 40 briefly for Albany and surrounding towns on Thursday morning.

Some in the hilltowns could get close to freezing! You’ll certainly need the jacket on the way out the door in the morning.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures recover – but only into the mid 60’s. That’s roughly 10 degrees shy of average for this time of year. With a breeze throughout the day, it’ll be a brisk feel from start to finish.

Not to worry, warm weather lovers. We’ve got an extended stretch of dry and mainly sunny weather, helping temperatures build over the next several days. Low 70’s Friday, upper 70’s Saturday, and into the 80’s for the remainder of the 7 day forecast! The long Memorial Day weekend looks great weather-wise, with the holiday Monday being the sunniest of the bunch.

Humidity creeps in by Tuesday and Wednesday, providing for the full summertime weather experience. More clouds around, but we stay dry through mid-week.

That could change by next Thursday and Friday, with back to back highs of 90 degrees and a chance for some pop us showers or storms.