5/23/21: Seasonable Temperatures Return Monday

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Warm and muggy to end the weekend with highs today in the upper 70’s to mid 80’s for most with a humid feel to the air. A cold front moved through this afternoon and that will be bringing in drier and cooler air to start the week.

Cold front will continue to push southward this evening so any showers out there will come to an end and the winds will slowly subside through the night as well, temperatures will fall into the mid 30’s to mid 40’s for most by Monday morning.

Those of you that have enjoyed the warmer and slightly muggy air, don’t worry, a warm front will be moving towards us Tuesday evening/ overnight into Wednesday morning. This will allow a warm and humid flow of air to move into the Northeast once again during the day on Wednesday, but this time it does appear to be short lived.

Nothing but sunshine for your Monday afternoon and with highs in the low 70’s and low humidity levels, it will feel spectacular!

We will tend to turn partly to mostly cloudy through the day on Tuesday and although temperatures will still be close to normal, low to mid 70’s, we will run the risk for a shower or two Tuesday evening and overnight as a warm front moves towards us.

Behind the warm front very warm and humid air will be over us for Wednesday. A cold front will be pushing through that looks to bring shower and thunderstorm activity Wednesday afternoon and evening that will cool us down again Thursday and into Memorial Day weekend. However, the guidance continues to trend towards a drier solution for the weekend and while it will still remain cool, highs in the 60’s to low 70’s, I am anticipating things to remain dry. Have a great week and enjoy the sunshine! -Rob