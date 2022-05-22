Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Showers and thunderstorms will move through this evening, some of which may turn strong to severe, this is ahead of a cold front that will bring a refreshing feel to the air later tonight and last through the first half of the new week.

Any of the storms that develop this evening will have the potential to turn locally strong to severe with the biggest threats being damaging wind gusts to 70mph and perhaps a few instances of large hail. Once this moves by skies will turn partly clear overnight as high pressure moves in and the humidity levels will be noticeably lower by Monday morning.

With high pressure in control for Monday expect partly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the 60s to near 70 degrees for most. The best part is, the dewpoint temperatures will be knocked back down into the 40s so the air will be VERY comfortable.





Pretty much the same thing for Tuesday, however there is the chance there may be a few more clouds than on Monday, especially in the higher terrain areas. Despite this, temperatures should warm into the low to mid 70s Tuesday afternoon after a cool start in the mid 40s.





We will turn mostly cloudy as a warm front approaches for Wednesday, but right now we look to remain dry with temperatures holding in the low to mid 70s. Chance of a shower returns Thursday as temperatures turn a little warmer and slightly more humid as well. Better chance at showers and perhaps a few thunderstorms on Friday as a cold front moves through. However, we don’t really turn cooler behind it, in fact, temperatures will begin to rise back into the upper 70s to the low 80s by next weekend. Have a great week and enjoy the lower levels of humidity! -Rob