The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Get ready to sweat it out again… for at least part of the day! High humidity is in place, and lots of morning/midday sunshine will get us to a warm and steamy near-90 degrees by lunchtime.

A cold front will get here mid-afternoon – While it will ultimately bring some relief from the heat, it will first bring the potential for strong storms. And because it gets here during the warmest part of the day, the News10 region is most favored for severe weather as this system rolls on through.

We expect a line of storms to get to the Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley, and Catskills around 3 or 4 PM. The Capital District and Mid-Hudson will likely get in on the action by 4 or 5 PM. Southern Vermont and western Mass will see the storms by 5 or 6 PM.

We all have the chance to see periods of intense weather with this activity. Heavy rain will make for nasty driving conditions, and perhaps small scale, localized flooding – especially in urban, low lying, and poor drainage areas. Some could see brief periods of gusty, damaging winds. Small hail is not out of the question.

But once the storms have cleared our area this evening, we’ll get a blast of refreshing air moving in from the north. Monday morning will be less humid with temps in the 50’s. The afternoon will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high barely hitting 70. Tuesday looks even nicer, with a cool crisp start followed by sun and low 70’s later on.

Clouds return Wednesday, though we should stay dry. Showers (and perhaps a few afternoon rumbles of thunder) are back in the mix for Thursday and Friday. Next weekend should start on a cool note, with more sunshine and high temps in the mid 70’s.