Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Took a while for the skies to clear this afternoon, but still, temperatures managed to make it into the upper 60s and low 70s. Still seeing some smoke in the sky this evening from the Canadian Wildfires, could make for a beautiful sunset tonight.

Cold front to the north is continuing to sag southward this evening. This will bring the threat for a shower or rumble of thunder, mainly to areas north of Saratoga Springs through the first part of the night before these fizzle out. Most of us will remain dry, those that do see a shower early will turn partly cloudy later tonight. Temperatures will be rather seasonable overnight with lows into the 40s to near 50 as slightly cooler air sinks into the region for Monday.

We are watching what could be a potent package of energy in the Northwest Territories, this is set to move into the northeast on Wednesday afternoon and will likely bring the chance for showers and a rumble thunder and some cooler air for the second half of the week. This looks to get stuck over the northeast, so our weather unfortunately is looking a bit unsettled and cooler for the Holiday Weekend ahead, more on that below.

Partly sunny skies are expected for Monday afternoon with the chance of a shower into the second half of the afternoon and early evening. The best chance for these showers look to remain south and west of the Capital Region. Temperatures will be close to seasonable levels with highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Partly sunny weather continues for the day on Tuesday with slightly milder temperatures. It looks like we should rebound back into the low to mid 70s for most after starting in the morning in the 40s to near 50.

We will likely warm up close to 80 degrees on Wednesday ahead of what looks to be a potent cold front. It will become a bit breezy in the afternoon ahead of this front before the showers and some thunderstorms arrive. Behind the passage of this front temperatures will fall into the upper 30s Wednesday night and not rebound much for Thursday with highs only making their way into the low to mid 60s. Looking dry with some sunshine for Friday, but will remain cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Then as we get into the Holiday weekend we will increase our chances for showers. Temperatures in the 60s to near 70 for Saturday and Sunday with showers around on both days. Neither day looks to be a washout at this moment, but if the trend continues, you may want to bring any Memorial Day Weekend plans indoors. We will continue to monitor this trend through the week ahead. Have a great night! -Rob