Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Was a hot and humid afternoon today, temperatures made it close to 90 degrees, officially our first 90-degree day of the year at the Albany International Airport, although we did fall short of the record by 2 degrees. Another hot and humid day is expected tomorrow with highs once again in the low 90s, however, a strong cold front will be approaching that will likely bring strong to severe storms through during the late afternoon and early evening.

A warm and humid night is expected tonight with temperatures likely remaining in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with plenty of humidity. We also cannot rule out a stray shower or rumble of thunder overnight either as a cluster of storms out near Erie PA head our way. We will start out partly sunny for Sunday with temperatures already in the low 70s with plenty of humidity.

Once again a Heat Advisory is in effect for the Hudson Valley. With heat index values expected to reach the mid to upper 90s through Sunday afternoon before the storms arrive.





A strong cold front will be approaching by the mid to late afternoon, that is when we could expect strong to severe storms to pop up and drift eastward across the area.

Storm Prediction Center is highlighting the area as a slight (2/5) risk for severe weather on Sunday. This means isolated strong to severe storms will be possible. Given the overall setup, there will be plenty of instability for any storms to work with. The main threats with this event will be strong damaging winds, heavy rain, which may lead to localized flooding, lots of lightning, isolated large hail, and a very low chance of an isolated tornado.





Futurecast shows that even by the early afternoon we should be in the clear if you have any outdoor plans to get done in the morning.

But as that cold front approaches, we are expecting a line of thunderstorms to develop and move eastward. I am thinking the best timing, from west to east looks to be between 4 p.m.-9 p.m.

From 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., the storms will be racing east of the Berkshires, there may be a period of time tomorrow evening that the winds become quite gusty behind the front, but they should subside as the night progresses. It will become much more comfortable as well Sunday night as temperatures fall into the low 50s and we cleanse the air of the humidity. Cooler temperatures are expected for Monday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s with partly sunny skies. Clouds move in on Wednesday but we look to remain dry, there may be a shower on Thursday, but there is a better chance at a few showers or storms on Friday with highs for much of this upcoming week close to or just above seasonable “norms”. Have a great night and be sure to stay cool tomorrow! -Rob