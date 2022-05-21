The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:



Do what you have to do to stay cool today! The combination of record heat and higher humidity could be dangerous if you overdo it out there!



A warm front pushed through out area overnight. Clouds that came along with the system prevented us from cooling off too much – most of us experienced overnight lows only in the mid 60’s!

Clearing skies and winds out of the south are expected by late morning. With warmer than average temperatures already in place, the sun and warm breeze will have no trouble getting us to new record high temps by mid afternoon.

Actual temperatures will peak around 94 in Albany (he record for today is 92). But with the humidity factored in, some in Albany and surrounding areas could experience “feels like” temperatures in the triple digits. A heat advisory will be in effect from noon to 8 PM for the for the following areas: eastern Albany County, eastern Schenectady County, western Rensselaer County, all of Saratoga, Washington, and Columbia counties, eastern Greene County, and the southern tip of Warren County, including Glens Falls. The National Weather Service reminds you to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out, of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.” Also remember that “young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.”

We expect partly cloudy skies overnight, with muggy conditions and warm temperatures sticking around. Lows will struggle to fall below 70 in valley locations. After the mild start, highs will again soar into the low 90’s. Wile it will be way above our average of 73, the record for the day (97) appears to be safe.

During the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will push into the region from the northwest. This will set of a round of storms, and some of them could pack a punch! Heavy rains, gusty winds, and small hail are all potential threats.

However, the front will also bring relief from the hot and steamy weekend weather. Humidity will fall very quickly behind the storms, and temperatures will come back to reasonable levels as well.

Monday morning will start off in the 50’s, with afternoon highs only in the upper 60’s. Tuesday looks like the pick of the week, with sunshine, a cool start, and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70’s.

Clouds return Wednesday, then showers and storms could be back in the mix for the end of the work week. At least temperatures will stay around average – highs will peak in the mid to upper 70’s.