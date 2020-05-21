5/21/20: Another Beautiful Afternoon Today!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Thursday! If you enjoyed yesterday, we’ve got another beautiful day in store for today with slightly warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine!

High pressure has slid off the coast, however, we will still enjoy a wedge of dry air which will provide us with another day with plenty of sunshine and a light southerly wind which will help our temperatures warm into the mid to even upper 70’s this afternoon.

Notice the moisture south and west through Ohio and West Virginia, this will remain to our south during the day today and for Friday, however, some of the moisture will begin to move north late in the day on Friday and into the overnight hours which will bring the threat for a few showers especially Albany south.

Clouds will tend to increase through the day on Friday, however, we still expect a warm afternoon with temperatures approaching 80 degrees. The showers arrive overnight Friday into Saturday morning which will leave us with a partly to mostly cloudy sky for Saturday.

Despite the cloud cover Saturday afternoon I am still expecting highs to be in the upper 70’s to near 80 degrees. We look to return to partly sunny skies Sunday with temperatures slightly cooler into the low to mid 70’s. Then the blocking pattern returns for Monday into the first half of next week. What this means in the wet weather that you see out west will ultimately miss us as it rides north of the ridge into Canada, so our dry and mild weather will continue for several more days after Saturday.

Because of this blocking, as high pressure sets up in the southeast, we will slowly start to become HOT! For Memorial day we will approach 80 degrees, however, beyond that we turn downright hot and humid for the middle to end of the week with temperatures soaring into the mid to possibly upper 80’s to near 90 degrees for the end of the last full week of May. We will also watch for the potential for a few afternoon thunderstorms by Wednesday of next week. Have a great day! -Rob