Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Tim Drawbridge and Rob Lindenmuth:

Cloudy, cool and damp this afternoon, an upper level feature will slowly depart through the overnight which will bring an end to showers overnight tonight. Drier air tries to work in throughout Tuesday, this will allow for breaks of sunshine, especially through the second half of Tuesday into early evening.

There looks to be better breaks of sunshine especially west of the Hudson Valley Tuesday afternoon, but a few of those breaks will likely work into the Capital Region by the late afternoon and early evening. The breaks of sunshine will really help out in the temperature department, about 10 degrees warmer than today.





Our next weather system is taking shape out near Colorado this evening. This will quickly be moving north and east and will be moving into the Great Lakes and Western New York by Tuesday night, which will bring showers into the Capital Region by Tuesday night. This will be another relatively slow moving system, so clouds and showers will linger into the day on Wednesday.

Again, similar to today we are not expecting rain every minute of the day on Wednesday, but with the clouds in place and showers around temperatures will remain on the cooler side, 10+ degrees cooler than normal. We may see some breaks in the clouds before sunset, the best chance for those would be south and west of Albany.





Big ridge of high pressure will begin to build in by Thursday, this will bring temperatures close to 70 degrees. Another storm system will likely pass to our south with a strong high pressure to the north, this is between Friday and Saturday, because of this temperatures may be slightly cooler to end the week, but we will enjoy abundant sunshine. Heading into Mother’s Day Weekend the sunshine looks to continue and temperatures moderate close to 70 again by early next week. Have a great night! -Rob