5/2/20: Sunny & Warm Today

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! We are in store for some sunshine and mild temperatures for this weekend! Many of us will be in the 60’s and even low 70’s this afternoon.

High pressure to our south will provide sunshine and mild temperatures this afternoon with a light west to northwest wind. Clouds will tend to increase slightly later this afternoon, however, we should enjoy plenty of sunshine through much of the afternoon.

A few showers look to move through tonight with a disturbance passing through, some of these may linger into tomorrow morning, however, another dry afternoon is expected for Sunday.

A few showers will move through during the overnight hours, however, I expect them to remain mainly scattered in nature.

These will be out of here for Sunday afternoon and we will be enjoying almost summer-like weather for Sunday afternoon as many of us will make in into the low to mid 70’s Sunday afternoon!

We do look to turn cooler once again as we start the new week on Monday. Clouds and unsettled weather make a return to the Capital Region and this will bring the chance for showers once again as early as Monday afternoon. Have a great weekend! -Rob



