The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

A cold start today! Albany dropped as low as 32 early this morning. Almost everyone outside the Tri-Cities was in the 20’s, and almost the whole Adirondack Park was low to mid 20’s

Glens Falls got to 25, a new record low for the day. Saranac Lake took the cake, with a recorded minimum temperature of 16. Brrrr!

Not to worry – we recovered nicely, with highs in the 60’s today. Tonight, winds shift a bit, keeping us from getting as cool this time. Then, a wedge of warm air for tomorrow has us back to seasonable temperatures.

Next rain chance is not till the weekend, when this system over the western Great Lakes finally makes it towards us.

Forecast for tonight has us only down into the 40’s for most. There could be some colder spots, with areas shielded from the southerly breeze dropping into the mid or upper 30’s.

Tomorrow we’re up to the low to mid 70’s across the board. A little breezy at times, with gusts of 20 or 25 miles per hour possible.

Then we get the showers for Saturday (probably spotty in the morning, more consistent after lunchtime). Clouds and raindrops keep us cooler, only in the mid 60’s.

After that, smooth sailing with highs in the 70’s for the remainder of the forecast period and limited chances for rain.