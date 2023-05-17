The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Steve Caporizzo and Matt Mackie:

It was a chilly one out there! While our high temperature of 57° wasn’t the coldest May 17th Albany has ever had… it wasn’t far off! Weather records for our area go back to the 1800’s, and within that period we have had only 6 days with cooler highs!

Winds out of the north were the main factor keeping us cool, pulling in a colder airmass from up north in Quebec.

We’re in for more cold weather overnight. With clearing skies and winds diminishing, we expect Albany to drop down to the 30 degree mark. In the hills and mountains, however, many will wake up to low to mid 20’s by Thursday morning

Freeze warnings are up for the entire News10 viewing area, except for the Adirondacks where the growing season has not yet technically started. Bring potted plants inside. If you’ve got plants in the ground, you can water tonight before the cold temps set in and/or cover your plants with a bedsheet or light tarp for insulation.

If you’re ready for warmer weather after hearing all of that, don’t worry! You won’t have to wait all that long. Low to mid 60’s on Thursday afternoon, so still cooler than average but certainly a step in the right direction. Expect dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds.

We’re back above average on Friday, with everybody up into the 70’s! Still dry, but breezy this time with partly cloudy skies.

The next weathermaker arrives Saturday, with on and off showers throughout the day as it pushes through the northeast.

Temps run a little cooler as a result of raindrops and less sunshine. Highs in the mid 60’s. But next week is looking warmer, with each and every day peaking at 70 or above starting Sunday.

We’ll actually push into the 80’s by the end of the week! Just goes to show, springtime is the season of back and forth. You’ve got to be ready for all types of weather!