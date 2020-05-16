5/16/20: Quieter weather for the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Saturday! Gone is the humidity and strong storms from Friday and in its place we will enjoy a mix of sun and clouds today with drier air and temperatures in the 60’s to mid 70’s.

High pressure building in from the north will provide a refreshing feel to the air this afternoon and will also bring another dose of sunshine for both today and for Sunday. Aside from a few puffy fair-weather clouds for both today and Sunday I do believe we will see plenty of sunshine.

As we progress into next week things get a little complicated. An upper level disturbance will drift east. Unfortunately it will get cut off from the main flow aloft, however, models are not grasping this feature very well in terms of placement during the week. If it moves further north than what guidance currently suggests then we will be looking and a pretty cool, cloudy, damp week, however, if it ends up further south then we could enjoy sunshine and seasonable temperatures.

Another variable that we will have to watch for the week is tropical moisture that will be somewhere along the Atlantic coast. This has the potential to become the first named storm of the Atlantic Hurricane season. Regardless if it gets named or not, guidance suggests that some of that moisture will get pulled into the overall flow, which would ultimately increase our rain chances by the middle of the week. We are monitoring all the variables very closely.

Majority of the guidance, this morning, has shifted towards a slightly drier and milder solution so we are going to lean on that unless models come to a new consensus later today or tomorrow. With that said, the week does look to start wet both Monday and Tuesday, but the skies should become partly sunny by the middle to end of the week with moderating temperatures back into the mid 70’s. Have a great day! -Rob