5/15/21:Another Beautiful Day Sunday!

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

The vast majority of us remained try to kick off the weekend, although there were a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. Sunday will feature similar conditions with highs a touch warmer and perhaps a bit more scattered shower/ thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and early evening.

There is a weak disturbance that will once again be rotating through on the day on Sunday. While the best chance at any showers or storms to develop look to be in the higher terrain again, we can’t completely rule out a quick downpour through Sunday afternoon. Most of the day will be dry, but as we start to warm up and that disturbance moves through, it may be just enough to agitate the atmosphere to provide a few showers.

We will start out on Sunday very similar to the way we have begun the last few days, with lots of sunshine, especially Albany north.

Then as heating commences the threat for showers and storms will increase, again, these will be pop-up in nature and not everyone will see these during the course of the afternoon, the best chance looks to be in the higher terrain areas.

Very similar setup for Monday again as we watch a little ripple rotate through that may spark a few pop-up showers or quick hitting rumble of thunder.

Things look to stay on the seasonable side of things for temperatures, in fact, some may say it’ll feel hot by the time we approach Wednesday and into next weekend as temperatures are expected to climb towards if not into the 80’s! The way it stands right now, humidity levels will begin to increase as well for the second half of the week so we will start to really feel the warmth and feel much more like summer for the end of the week and through next weekend. Have a great Sunday! -Rob