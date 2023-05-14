The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Pretty nice today! Seasonably cool with a light breeze. Temperatures peaked upper 60’s to right around 70. Only issues were the allergies- sky high pollen counts, and staying elevated for the next couple days with limited rain chances.

High pressure dropping down from Quebec and Ontario brought the clear skies. More of that tonight…

That leads to a rather cool start to the day Monday. Lows around 40 in the valleys, with mid 30’s in the higher terrain.

Conditions could be favorable for frost to develop in the hills & mountains. Gardeners beware! If you’ve got plants in the ground, consider action to protect them. Water tonight, or cover with a bedsheet or light tarp to insulate. Frost Advisory in effect for areas highlighted below.

Tomorrow we warm back up nicely – upper 60’s to low 70’s! Sunshine, and just a bit of a breeze out of the west.

Tuesday will feature more clouds, and perhaps a few showers later in the day. Don’t expect a ton of rain – not much moisture for this cold front to work with.

That being said, it will get chilly behind the front… 50’s and breezy for Wednesday! Then, Thursday morning could feature a freeze region-wide. Forecasting 33 in Albany and surrounding towns, but most other spots will be at least a bit cooler.

Not to worry – 60’s again Thursday, then around 70 for Friday and the weekend. Saturday looks like the next best chance for showers.