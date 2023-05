The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Running just a little below average in terms of temperature this Mother’s Day. High pressure set up to our northwest will keep us bright & sunny, but will also pump in some cooler air from Canada with a bit of a breeze.

Temps warm to the mid 60’s for afternoon highs in the Capital District – a bit cooler in the hills and mountains! Some in the Adirondacks may not get out of the upper 50’s!