Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

What a way to kick off the Mother’s Day weekend, lots of sunshine, mild temperatures along with a bit of a breeze but at least it was dry. We will remain dry into Sunday, but temperatures will be a bit cooler, likely holding in the 60s, despite plenty of sunshine through the afternoon.

High pressure from the north will be nosing in behind a cold front overnight tonight. So expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s in the outlying areas with most, especially in the Hudson Valley falling into the low to mid 40s. This high pressure is going to keep the dry air in place, but it will keep us a bit cooler, temperatures where are air is coming from were only in the 40s and 50s this afternoon.

High pressure will be sticking around right into early next week with progressively warmer temperatures into Tuesday. It will be a bit breezy, but we remain dry until maybe Tuesday night as a rather strong cold front is set to move through.

Futurecast shows the beautiful afternoon we expect for Mother’s Day. Lots of sunshine, a few fair weather clouds and temperatures into the low to mid 60s. It will be a bit breezy with gusts on the order of 25-30 mph. There will likely be a few in the Adirondacks that do not make it out of the 50s Sunday afternoon.

Sunshine sticks with us through Monday, winds will shift to the west and we will once again expect a breezy day with gusts on the order of 25-35 mph. Temperatures will warm up to more seasonable levels after a chilly start, many will make it into the upper 60s and low to mid 70s.

Our next chance at rain arrives Tuesday evening and overnight as a cold front moves through the region, could contain a clap or two of thunder. Temperatures behind the front for Wednesday will be much cooler with highs in the 50s to near 60. We rebound into the mid to upper 60s on Thursday after a frosty start to the day. Mid 70s return for Friday with the chance at a few showers overnight. Those showers look to continue into the day on Saturday which will keep our temperatures slightly cooler into the low to mid 70s. Have a great night and a very Happy Mother’s Day! -Rob