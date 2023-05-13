The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

A couple clouds around early this morning, but it won’t spoil our weekend! High pressure diving down from Canada brings the sunshine back by midday.

With cooler air in place, we won’t feel quite as summery – but we’ll still cruise to the upper 70’s in the Capital District, and low to mid 70’s in the mountains.

Tonight looks a bit chillier, with mostly clear skies and winds out of the north dropping us down to the low to mid 40’s in most spots.

Tomorrow, a cooler forecast all around for Mother’s Day. Even though our highs in the low to mid 60’s fall short of average, it’s still quite comfortable with sunny skies and only a light breeze.

Back to the low and mid 70’s for a couple days to kick off the work week. Dry for Monday, but a round of showers could push through the region later in the day Tuesday.

That sets up another shot of cool air, with temps running again below average for Wednesday and Thursday. Thursday morning, in particular, looks chilly with temps in the 30’s!