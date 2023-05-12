The latest Strom Tracker Forecast from meteorologists Jill Szwed and Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control over the Mid-Atlantic is close enough to keep us quiet… for the most part! A weak disturbance passing to our north could bring showers to Warren, Washington, and Bennington counties this morning. Otherwise, we stay dry and temperatures quickly surge to the mid 80’s this afternoon. Ever so slightly breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tonight, partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a stray shower or two. Temperatures struggle to drop all that much, only a couple degrees below 60 in Albany! Most other spots will wake up to low or mid 50’s by Saturday morning.

To kick off the weekend, we’ll have clouds around. But by Saturday afternoon, skies will have cleared setting up another warm day – most peak in the 70’s! Parts of the Mid-Hudson Valley could again hit 80!

Then we cool down a bit for Mother’s Day – still, expect a lovely forecast with a ton of sun! Highs in the upper 60’s, running just a bit cool for this time of year!

Back to the 70’s for the first couple days of the work week, with only a chance for a shower north of I-90 on Tuesday. Cooler – in the 60’s – for Wednesday and Thursday.