The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Hope you made the most of the 80 degree high in many valley locations! High pressure firmly in control over the Mid-Atlantic kept us sunny this morning, and kept us dry for the most part. Only a few north of the Capital District saw showers, but they have mostly fizzled or drifted east into New England.

Tonight – staying partly cloudy and quite mild with lows in the low to mid 50’s. Average for this time of year is upper 40’s.

By tomorrow morning, there could be a couple showers drifting in from northern New York. They may clip the Lake George region and parts of Vermont, but shouldn’t make it to the Capital District. Most stay dry going into the afternoon, with high temperatures soaring into the low 80’s.

Clouds around Saturday morning, but brightening up nicely for that afternoon. Temps run ever so slightly cooler, in the upper 70’s for highs. Much cooler (but still comfortable) for mothers day with morning lows in the low 40’s and afternoon highs in the upper 60’s.

Back to the 70’s for Monday, with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday looks just as warm, but with a chance shower north of the Capital District. A shower or two could linger into Wednesday morning. Then we’re a bit cooler for Wednesday-Thursday.