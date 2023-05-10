Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo, Rob Lindenmuth & Matt Mackie:

Another day with hazy sunshine thanks to the smoke in the mid levels of the atmosphere from the wildfires that continue to burn in Alberta Canada. Without that smoke, the skies would have been sapphire blue and bright, and temperatures would’ve been a few degrees warmer.

Thursday will still be hazy at times, but otherwise expect partly sunny skies through the afternoon. A disturbance up over the northern Great Lakes will be rotating around high pressure and into the northeast by Thursday afternoon. This will bring the chance at a shower or rumble of thunder, especially north and east of Albany by mid to late afternoon.

A warm front in the middle of the country will be moving our way and temperatures by Friday will be very summer-like with highs surging into the low 80s.

Thursday will start out rather mild, with temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Skies look to start out clear with lots of sunshine, grab those sunglasses stepping out the door and a light jacket.

By the afternoon that disturbance will be rotating in and will bring us the potential for a shower or rumble of thunder, especially north and east of Albany. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 70s, some may briefly touch 80 depending on how thick the smoke in the atmosphere is.

Friday will start out very warm with temperatures in the morning starting in the mid 50s. With partly sunny skies temperatures will shoot into the 60s and 70s in no time.

Similar to Thursday there will be the chance for a shower or two in the afternoon, mainly to the north and most of us will remain dry. But it will turn almost hot with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Slightly cooler on Saturday behind a cold front. Skies should turn partly sunny into the afternoon with temperatures warming into the upper 70s.

Skies turn mostly sunny for Mother’s Day, temperatures will be a bit cooler with a bit of a breeze in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to near 70. Slightly milder but still looking dry into early next week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Have a great night! Cap, Rob & Matt