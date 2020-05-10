5/10/20: “Milder” Today… Still Windy

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Happy Mother’s Day! Today will feature some morning sunshine, but we will become mostly cloudy, temperatures will be milder than Saturday, but still running close to 10 degrees below normal.

High pressure has moved south over Virginia this morning, this will provide a more west to southwest wind which will pump in milder temperatures for the afternoon.

It will still be a bit breezy at times today as well. Perhaps not as windy as Saturday but it’s likely we will still see gusts 35 to 40 mph.

An area of low pressure will be approaching from the Great Lakes this afternoon and evening. This will bring the increase in clouds and a slight chance for a late day shower, especially north and west of Albany.

This feature will pass directly overhead during the mid morning hours of Monday, initially it will bring scattered showers overnight tonight and especially as we are waking up on Monday.

During the day on Monday we will keep the threat for showers. Widely scattered, but there may be just enough instability that any shower that develops could produce locally heavy downpours, perhaps a clap of thunder and even some small hail.

We begin to dry out on Tuesday and Wednesday with a return to partly to mostly sunny skies both days. We will FINALLY make it back into the low 60’s for Wednesday. Clouds return with late day and overnight showers for Thursday with highs back into the upper 60’s. Scattered showers for Friday afternoon with temperatures in the low 70’s and we really turn the heat on for Saturday with sunshine and temperatures back to the mid to even upper 70’s! Have a very happy Mother’s Day. -Rob