Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – What a beautiful weekend with temperatures in the 60s on both days with abundant sunshine! Unfortunately, that will be changing and coming to an end as quickly as tonight. A storm system moving through the Great Lakes will be pushing a frontal boundary, along with moisture our way overnight tonight.

This system will be a slow mover thanks to high pressure off the east coast. While it will not be a washout, you will want the rain gear handy as showers will be off and on through much of the day. In fact, showers move in after midnight tonight, and if you are up early tomorrow morning will likely be greeting you as you step out the door.

Clouds will stick around with those scattered showers through the afternoon and even into the evening hours. This will keep temperatures 10-15 degrees cooler than today, with highs mainly in the 50s expected.





There is drier air behind this system. I think we will start to see breaks in the clouds Monday night and while Tuesday will start out cloudy skies should become partly sunny through the afternoon. But this is short-lived, as another rainmaker will be quick on its heels and will be arriving Tuesday night and linger through the day on Wednesday with showers and once again cooler temperatures.

With breaks of sunshine on Tuesday, temperatures should climb back close to “normal” levels for the beginning of May.





But as mentioned, another system will be working for Wednesday with clouds and showers which will keep temperatures in the upper 50s. Turning mostly sunny again for Thursday with highs near 70 again, but a sneaky system to our south may try and creep close enough to us for Friday and Saturday to bring some showers. Right now, the best chance at those showers would be south of Albany and this would keep temperatures close to 60 to end the week and start the weekend. The early call for Mother’s Day looks to clear things out for partly sunny skies with temperatures warming into the low 60s. Have a great week! -Rob