4/9/21: Another Warm Day to start the Weekend

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

Another top 10 day is coming to start the weekend with sunshine returning through Saturday afternoon and temperatures warming into the low to mid 70’s!

Sun will break out during the day on Saturday ahead of our next system, so a very nice day to start the weekend!

Clouds will tend to increase Saturday night, temperatures will stay in the upper 40’s to near 50. It appears we will start Sunday dry, but showers will move in by mid-morning and become widely scattered through the afternoon and evening. Perhaps even a rumble of thunder by Sunday evening.

Because of the clouds and rain showers temperatures will be much cooler, mainly in the upper 50’s and low 60’s. Rainfall for Sunday looks to range from 1/10″ to 1/2″ of rain with more minor rainfall through much of the week ahead.

An upper level feature looks to get stuck over us into next week which will keep us cooler than we have seen recently with cloudy skies and the threat for showers almost each and every day. If you have anything outdoors to do this weekend, Saturday is definitely the day to do it! Have a great weekend! -Rob