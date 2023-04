The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

High pressure in control across the northeast is bringing us crystal clear skies. That did make for a chilly start to Easter Sunday… but all the sun helps temps recover quickly as the day goes on.

We’ll be in the 40’s by mid morning, then Albany and surrounding towns reach the mid 50’s by the time its all said and done. You’ll be cooler in the hills and mountains, but not by much – most will hit at least the 50 degree mark.