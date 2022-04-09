The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:

Pack the umbrellas! Showers stick around for much of the day Saturday. Some in the hills and mountains could see a period of wintry mix during the morning.

Then, in the afternoon, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder! Showers will fizzle as the sun sets, and we will see some clearing tonight.

That will lead to cooler overnight temperatures – down into the mid 30’s! Winds will be light, out of the west

Sunday will feature more clouds than anything else. A few isolated showers are possible, but we’ll be much drier than Saturday. It will be brisk and breezy, with highs in the upper 40’s.

Monday looks spectacular. After a crisp start, sunshine helps us warm to near 60 degrees for an afternoon high. Talk about some nice springtime weather! The could be a round of showers overnight and into early Tuesday morning, but the rest of that day looks dry and partly sunny. More widespread showers are expected for the end of the work week.