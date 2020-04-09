4/9/20: Afternoon Showers, Turning Very Windy

Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologist Rob Lindenmuth:

A much different look and feel to today, while we will remain mostly cloudy rain moves in this afternoon with perhaps a few rumbles of thunder… The big story will be the very strong gusty winds that will develop this afternoon which could gust near 50 mph through tonight which is why the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory from 2pm this afternoon through midnight tonight.

Storm system to our west will move directly overhead, this will bring an increased risk for showers and even a few heavier downpours this afternoon. A front will push through by mid-afternoon, shift the winds and could promote a few rumbles of thunder.

A secondary cold front will push through tonight into Friday morning, this will bring in colder air and even snow showers, some, mainly in the Adirondacks will see accumulating snow by Friday night.

As we go through the afternoon, the threat for thunderstorms will increase, there is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm to develop south and east of Albany, the main threat would be for strong damaging wind gusts and some small hail.

I mentioned the wind gusts, they will begin to gust by mid morning with gusts close to 40mph for many of us, initially from the south.

Because colder air will be moving in and there will be enough moisture leftover, a Winter Weather advisory has been issued from midnight tonight through 6pm Friday for Hamilton and northern Herkimer counties.

Most will see no accumulating snow, especially in the immediate Capital region… However, several inches will be likely through the Adirondacks with perhaps up to 2″ in the Catskills, a few inches in the southern Green Mountains will be likely as well with up to an inch in the Berkshires and Taconics.

Cool and breezy end to the week on Friday, Easter weekend looks nice with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.. More rain but mild on Monday before we do turn slightly cooler by the middle of next week.